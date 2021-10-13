QR Code will be the only way to verify vaccine status in November

The province has announced it’s moving to the QR Code for proof of vaccination. As of November 15th it will be the only way to verify someone's vaccine status. CLICK HERE to get your code,

Anyone can download the scan app for free and businesses are able to scan the QR Code of any customer and then a green check mark will verify vaccination status. Here’s the link to download it.

The premier said he expects us to have a proof-of-vaccination program until at least the first quarter of next year 2022.

- Katie Stanners