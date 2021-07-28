iHeartRadio

Quarantine to be phased out - new AB covid-19 rules coming

CTV News Edmonton

New quarantine and isolation rule changes are coming on July 29th and then again on August 16. Click play for a breakdown or read the ENTIRE REPORT HERE: https://www.alberta.ca/release.cfm?xID=7962654912AD7-EFD7-89F5-1AA4E31447E892D2

Universal masking will not be required in schools once students return. However, it is recommended as a temporary outbreak intervention in response to respiratory outbreaks. A guidance document to support return to schools is being finalized and will be released in mid-August. For more info on this click the link above and tune into CTV News Edmonton for an in-depth breakdown of the update. 

For more watch CTV News Edmonton tonight. 

