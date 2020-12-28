Ratatouille: A Tik Tok Musical is now a Broadway Show (Technically)

Leave it to TikTok. Ratatouille has become somewhat of a cult hit on the app in the last year or two. Scroll through and you’ll most likely see some form of content related to the cook, Remi the Rat.

Earlier this year, an idea went viral on the app. The hive mind of Tik Tok discussed how cool it would be if they made Ratatouille into a musical.

Creators from across the app started writing prospective songs for this made-up musical, notably Blake Rouse’s “Ratatouille Tango” and “The Rat’s Way of Life”. What started as the crowd’s love for Ratatouille snowballed, creators musing over how the show could never happen without the blessing of Disney (Spoiler Alert: The Verge got a statement from Disney saying they support it!)

But leave it to the internet, if the right people see it!

And now it’s basically a Broadway musical, with celebrity actors and a BROADWAY ORCHESTRA. The Broadway Sinfonietta Orchestra to be exact.

Among the most notable in the cast announced are Titus Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), playing the beloved rat Remi while Adam Lambert is set to play Emile.

HOW YOU CAN WATCH:

Tickets to the show start at $5 (depending on donation, proceeds going to the Actor’s Fund). This weekend is your only chance to see it, and it’ll remain on demand for 72 hours starting Friday. CLICK HERE FOR YOUR RATATOUILLE MUSICAL TIX.