Referendum Coming Up on Daylight Savings in AB
The province has announced that come October, there will be a referendum about possibly trashing Daylight Savings Time in Alberta, and just operating on summertime forever.
They are saying it will be a simple ‘yes’ or ‘no’ question on the vote.
In the past few years, arguments against Daylight Savings have included the statistics of car accidents happening more often during the time change; how more light later in the day saves electricity, and how more light later might help those who suffer from SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder).
More info at CTV Edmonton.