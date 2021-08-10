iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
19°C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

Referendum Coming Up on Daylight Savings in AB

katie-harp-ZNTG_y3X3kc-unsplash

The province has announced that come October, there will be a referendum about possibly trashing Daylight Savings Time in Alberta, and just operating on summertime forever. 

They are saying it will be a simple ‘yes’ or ‘no’ question on the vote. 

In the past few years, arguments against Daylight Savings have included the statistics of car accidents happening more often during the time change; how more light later in the day saves electricity, and how more light later might help those who suffer from SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder).


More info at CTV Edmonton.

12

Contests