Register to win Alberta's Open for Summer Lottery

I mean if you have got your vaccine/are getting it why not enter and try to win some money?

All Alberta residents 18+ who have had at least one dose of the vaccine can enter right now to win $1 million. You only need one dose to win the July Draw which will be drawn on the day Alberta goes into stage 3 of reopening.

You will need your second dose as well to win the August and September million dollar draws. Registration for the second $1 million will close on August 24th and the 3rd million dollar draw closes on Sept 23.

REGISTER HERE to get your name entered in the draw.

Kenney said the province is looking at other programs for youths 12-17 who have been immunized as well.

- Katie Stanners