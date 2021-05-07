Residents of St. Albert Calling for Donations for Seniors from Citadel Fire
St. Albert residents gathered from afar to watch as fire and emergency crews rushed to the Citadel Senior Care home Thursday evening. Reports came in of a fire on the ground floor of the care home around 7 PM.
The Citadel and neighbouring building of the continuing care centre were evacuated. Over 100 residents were escorted out to shuttles to evacuate the building and escape the flame. St. Albert fire crews along with detachments from Morinville and Edmonton were able to have the fire out by 9 am this morning.
Evacuated residents were shuttled out to either the St. Albert Inn or the Alliance church. Residents of St. Albert are now asking for the community's support for donations and supplies for those displaced from the fire. Take a look below and see how you can help out! It’s time to come together as a community! - @mariah.mae