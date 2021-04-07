iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
10°C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

RIP Yahoo Answers…You Were a Weird One

EyZB-OJVcAI-8Q3

 

In the brief history of the Internet, Yahoo Answers have had random humans with weird questions and sometimes even weirder answers - helping each other out.

 

The Yahoo Answers have become a sort of vintage meme on the internet, there are many interesting people who sometimes overshare and it’s delightful to read.
Here are the few we must remember before the site is shut down forever on May 4, 2021.

May Yahoo Answers lw-res screenshots live forever deep in our phone’s photo folders.

Contests