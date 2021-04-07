RIP Yahoo Answers…You Were a Weird One
In the brief history of the Internet, Yahoo Answers have had random humans with weird questions and sometimes even weirder answers - helping each other out.
The Yahoo Answers have become a sort of vintage meme on the internet, there are many interesting people who sometimes overshare and it’s delightful to read.
Here are the few we must remember before the site is shut down forever on May 4, 2021.
May Yahoo Answers lw-res screenshots live forever deep in our phone’s photo folders.
pour one out for yahoo answers. my personal favorite pic.twitter.com/9C7bO0b7Tx— Leth-Alweponman (@lethlwepon) April 7, 2021
rip yahoo answers pic.twitter.com/vWHtPBPAWb— haibaba 🍌 (@yamacoochii) April 7, 2021
adding my own fave memory of yahoo answers pic.twitter.com/Uj4cj21mPf— buckle bunny @ jugstore cowboys (@lkemccann) April 7, 2021
Since Yahoo Answers is going away I think it's finally time I share my favorite yahoo answer of all time. i saw this in 2006 when i was 9 and it was the first thing on the internet that made me laugh as hard as i did pic.twitter.com/eiGko2RNkz— Boneless Cucumber 🥒 (@KoiliTheArtist) April 6, 2021