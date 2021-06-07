iHeartRadio

Roads closed pedestrian only patio experience coming to YEG

@imtyjordan

Give your friends the heads up! It is happening this weekend. No driving traffic only, this is just for pedestrians. After a few days of rain this will be an absolute treat! 

Al Fresco on 104th is happening this weekend on 104th street. A plethora of fantastic local resteraunts will be expanding their patios this coming weekend and even better the roads will be closed off to create a pedestrian friendly outdoor dining experience.

 

Here below is some of my favorite spots on 104th! - @Imtyjordan

