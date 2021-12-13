Rolling Stone Mag. Releases Best Bongs of 2021 Awarding Edmonton Company

What a top tier list to be a part of, no joke - leave it up to Rolling Stone Magazine to do the research needed for BEST Bongs of 2021!

BRNT Designs is an Edmonton based company looking to shift peoples perspectives on cannabis accessories & tools. Their products are so pretty, they can double down as a centerpiece on your coffee table - while also helping you relax.

What’s even more impressive is that the company's basis is a full roster of young entrepreneurs. They’ve received notice from companies like Forbes for being a real game changer in the cannabis scene. Rolling Stone Magazine is next on the list for mega recognition to this small YEG start up. Calling the BRNT Hexagon the must have for “Best Centerpiece” style bong in 2021.

This bad boy first dropped in 2017, and has been growing steadily in popularity ever since. Get out there and ‘support local’ this holiday season, and congrats to BRNT designs for truly taking Edmonton world-wide! - @mariah.mae