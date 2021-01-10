Roxy Theatre Rebuild Almost Complete after 2015 Fire

A landmark and gem of 124th Street in Edmonton was mourned after a fire ravaged the theatre in 2015.

It’s been a slow process, but Theatre Network Artistic executive director, Bradley Moss said that the structure is about 95% complete, then comes the decorating and outfitting of the inside of the theatre!

Moss also said there will be two theares; one a 200-seat space, and another black box theatre with moveable seats that leaves some room for creativity.

Look out for the theatre’s opening, at this point scheduled for November 2021.

What do you think of the new design of the building?