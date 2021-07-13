iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
19°C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

Roxy Theatre Sign Going Up

image

The Roxy Theatre on Edmonton's 124th St was built in m1938 and was a favourite of many in the city. People were rightly devastated in 2015 when it burned down. 

But now, that sadness can go away because the theatre is finally rebuilt!

They've added a few updates, and have revamped the two theatres that will be opened in the building. 

$2.9 million was given by the province to the theatre for rebuilding.

The Roxy is expected to reopen to audiences in January.

Walk by, and don't forget to check out @TheLotYeg for some local eats!

12

Contests