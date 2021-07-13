Roxy Theatre Sign Going Up

The Roxy Theatre on Edmonton's 124th St was built in m1938 and was a favourite of many in the city. People were rightly devastated in 2015 when it burned down.

But now, that sadness can go away because the theatre is finally rebuilt!

They've added a few updates, and have revamped the two theatres that will be opened in the building.

$2.9 million was given by the province to the theatre for rebuilding.

The Roxy is expected to reopen to audiences in January.

Walk by, and don't forget to check out @TheLotYeg for some local eats!