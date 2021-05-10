iHeartRadio

RUMOR: Oilers bringing back old fan favorite jerseys

Photo Cred: CTV News

Keep in mind this has yet to be confirmed but several sources close to the league indicate the Oilers will be bringing back the Royal Blue and Orange jerseys. 

Has a team ever had such a musical chairs with subtle jersey changes since the Oilers? Why can't they be consistent like the Jets. 

