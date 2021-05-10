RUMOR: Oilers bringing back old fan favorite jerseys
Keep in mind this has yet to be confirmed but several sources close to the league indicate the Oilers will be bringing back the Royal Blue and Orange jerseys.
Has a team ever had such a musical chairs with subtle jersey changes since the Oilers? Why can't they be consistent like the Jets.
Rejoice!...possibly. Royal blue is rumoured to return next year. #LetsGoOilers #EdmontonOilers @TomGazzola pic.twitter.com/prlIY6VVy2— Ferda Oil (@FerdaOil) May 9, 2021
Yes, it sounds like they will likely be returning in some capacity in the next year or two. https://t.co/uXMz87gTzq— Tom Gazzola (@TomGazzola) May 9, 2021