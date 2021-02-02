RUMOR: The Bachelorette might not be filming in Canada anymore due to new quarantine measures
This hasn't been confirmed by the creators of the show or Jasper Park Lodge just yet but early speculation is leading to the belief that the Jasper Park Lodge will no longer be the location for the next season of the Bachelorette.
The source that broke the news originally that the Bachelorette would be filming here is the one reporting.
(UPDATE): Due to the updated quarantine restrictions in Canada laid out last week, I’ve been told “Bachelorette” will NOT be filming there next season anymore. Resorts in the US now being looked at, but they are definitely still looking at colder weather locations.— RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 2, 2021
We will have to wait for confirmation and will update this article when we find out. It looks like the reason behind the rumor is the new enhanced quarantine measures. Follow up question if this is true, what happens to those who had their reso's taken away for the show.
Read our original article about the show coming here to begin with here: https://www.iheartradio.ca/virginradio/edmonton/trending/the-bachelorette-to-shoot-at-jasper-park-lodge-for-9-weeks-1.14449981