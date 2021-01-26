The Bachelorette to shoot at Jasper Park Lodge for 9 weeks
UPDATE: The National Post appears to confirm the rumor below as true. https://nationalpost.com/news/canada/bachelorette-bubble-popular-tv-show-behind-mysterious-nine-week-booking-of-swank-alberta-resort
This hasn't been confirmed by the creators of the show just yet but early speculation is leading to the belief that the Jasper Park Lodge will be the location for the next season of the Bachelorette!
CBC initially reported a mystery guest has booked the ENTIRE Jasper Park Lodge including all 400+ rooms.
Reality show insider and blogger @RealitySteve has been dropping hints and rumors that point to the upcoming season being filmed there!
(SPOILER) Early speculation already in my DMs is that the resort for “Bachelorette” filming in Canada next season might be at the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge in Alberta. https://t.co/7DIpE0imDa— RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) January 26, 2021
I’d say this is some pretty good confirmation filming of the “Bachelorette” will be at the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge https://t.co/Q4LwKZMwUo— RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) January 26, 2021
Is it true? We will have to wait and see, but whoever booked that hotel for 9 WEEKS has to have some sort of ABC money!