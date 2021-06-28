Run for Reconciliation on Canada Day in St. Albert

If you have no plans on July 1st consider joining me in St. Albert at the Run for Reconciliation. It’s a run that’s been organized by my cousin. She created the run to show solidarity, awareness and action so we can all take steps towards being better Canadians.

The 3km walk/run is happening on Canada Day in St. Albert called the Run for Reconciliation to honor, acknowledge and pay respects to the Indigenous children of residential schools.

It’s free to attend. The event starts at 9am at Lions Park. The route will be marked and there will be an orange ribbon for you to take with you and at the end of the 3kms you will be at the St. Albert Healing Garden where you can tie your ribbon to the post. There will also be paper where you can write a message or name if you want to attach it to the ribbon.

https://www.facebook.com/events/798573007523516/?active_tab=discussion

There is also a fundraiser set up to raise money for the Indian Residential School Survivors Society.

If you are unable to attend in person feel free to run or walk on your own and post photos using #RunRemRec or #RunForReconcilation.

Hope to see you out. Visit their facebook event page for more details!

- Katie Stanners