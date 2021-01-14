Rural Sturgeon County Showcases New Ice-Way for Residents

In pandemic times, outdoor skating seems to be one of the best ways to get some exercise and get outside for just some good classic fun.

Edmonton is home to two of these cool skate ways. Downtown and northside! They’re perfect for a date night, even for a night out with the kids! However, if you’re out in a rural area you may want to keep it a little closer to home and not trek out to downtown. Now you can do that! All beautiful and lit up, the Sturgeon County Skate-Park is located just outside of Morinville, take a look!

