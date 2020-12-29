iHeartRadio

Saskatchewan turns Mosaic Stadium into one large ice rink

@CFL

Should we do the same with Commonwealth here? I would be ABOUT that. 

Who says there is nothing to do with Saskatchewan! It looks like they are embracing winter better than us! 

Mosaic Stadium where the RoughRiders play is now one massive ice rink. Occupancy is about 30 people at a time.

Sounds like their going for 60 feet social distancing rather than 6. 

