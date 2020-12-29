Saskatchewan turns Mosaic Stadium into one large ice rink
Should we do the same with Commonwealth here? I would be ABOUT that.
Who says there is nothing to do with Saskatchewan! It looks like they are embracing winter better than us!
Mosaic Stadium where the RoughRiders play is now one massive ice rink. Occupancy is about 30 people at a time.
Sounds like their going for 60 feet social distancing rather than 6.
Mosaic Stadium is being turned into the largest ice rink in Saskatchewan. pic.twitter.com/iivJJjpOSk— CFL (@CFL) December 29, 2020