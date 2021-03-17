iHeartRadio

SCARS Animal Rescue Celebrates St. Patty’s Day with Adoptable 'Leprechaun’ Puppies

VIA : scars

 

I had a full fledged meltdown at work this morning after looking at these little cuties, like are you KIDDING ME. Second Chance Animal Rescue Society posts daily updates of animals in need of their forever homes, today’s adoptables are all with the luck of the Irish. 

 

Here’s the reminder to you that if you have some free time on your hands this pandemic, perhaps you’re experiencing loneliness, adopting an animal can really help with these things. Not only is it helping you, you’re in turn helping a fuzzball get into a safe and loving home. Take a look below at the puppers!

- @mariah.mae 

 

 

 

