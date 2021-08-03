See the Stanley Cup in Devon this Friday

The Stanley Cup is going to be spending the day in Devon at the Dale Fisher Arena on Friday, August 6th from 3-5pm. Everyone is invited to check it out and take some pics of it!

All made possible to Brad Welen, Assistant Director of Amateur Scouting with the Tampa Bay Lightning choosing to spend his day with Stanley Cup in his hometown. Brad has been a Scout with the Tampa Bay Lightning since 2011 and has lived in Devon for over 15 years.

More details are available on the Town of Devon’s event page!