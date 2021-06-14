iHeartRadio

Select YEG public pools set to open as of today

Unsplash Markus Spiske

Are you ready to grab your pool pals and splish splash? Next week there is currently 4 pools set to open to the Edmonton Public.

Curiocity Edmonton [https://curiocity.com/these-4-public-pools-in-edmonton-will-reopen-for-the-summer-next-week/] reports:

Starting today June 14th 2021, the following public pools are set to open...

Kinsmen Sports Center, Fred Broadstock Outdoor Pool, Queen Elizabeth Outdoor Pool, and Oliver Outdoor Pool.

Do expect to book your times online ahead of swimming. 

