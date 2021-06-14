Select YEG public pools set to open as of today Ty Jordan Unsplash Markus Spiske Are you ready to grab your pool pals and splish splash? Next week there is currently 4 pools set to open to the Edmonton Public. Curiocity Edmonton [https://curiocity.com/these-4-public-pools-in-edmonton-will-reopen-for-the-summer-next-week/] reports: Starting today June 14th 2021, the following public pools are set to open... Kinsmen Sports Center, Fred Broadstock Outdoor Pool, Queen Elizabeth Outdoor Pool, and Oliver Outdoor Pool. Do expect to book your times online ahead of swimming. Edmonton Woman Launches ‘Glamping’ Rental Experience for Summer Want to see movies on the big screen but still in the comfort of your ‘home’, this may be your answer! The Lot - 124 Street’s New Food Truck Hangout Spot OMG!!! Maxin' and chillaxin' is getting easier, there's a new hangout spot on 124th street, right in the midst of the gorgeous murals! Whyte Ave Art Walk Goes Indoors This Year Edmonton beats Calgary in the arts department. Contests Virgin Radio's Patio Patrol! PICK THE HITS! Win a One Year Membership to Planet Fitness!