Series of Drive-In Movies happening in Edmonton this Weekend

VIA : @motornightsdrivein

 

 Motor Nights is coming to YEG for the weekend! The good humans over at Curiocity Edmonton have come up with a great way to kick off summer, in a safe pandemic type way. They’ve been operating out of Calgary since last year, and are now ready to bring the drive in up to Edmonton. 

 

Drive-in movies are the best, cute date night, or the perfect way to get out with the fam and enjoy the big screen, all from the comfort of your own car! 

 

For 55$ a car (which is a pretty slick deal if you break it down), you can enjoy a movie on the big screen! A portion of the proceeds will also be going to Kids Kottage. 

Take a look at what movies are playing. Click here for the location & tickets

- @mariah.mae

 

 

