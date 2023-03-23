iHeartRadio

'Shake Shack is Coming to Canada'


COME ON DOWN TO THE LOVE...I mean SHAKE SHACK HAHA!! 

Maybe you're familar with the popular fast food franchise Shake Shack...and they just annouced they are expanding into Canada! 

They are starting out in Toronto and hoping to expand into 35 other locations across the country by 2035...even though we might not get a location here in Edmonton anytime soon, I'm pretty hopeful it'll happen!

The menu includes their classics - Crispy Chicken Shack sandwich, crinkle-cut fries, their ShackBurger, and MORE! I'm so excited! - @Caitlynlepp

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

