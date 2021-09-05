iHeartRadio

Shang-Chi is Killing it in Opening-Weekend Box Office

shang

 

Shang-Chi is tearing it up at the box office! One of the biggest releases of the summer is Marvel’s first Asian-led superhero film (after a catalog of 25 movies).

Worldwide opening weekend, Shang-Chi has grossed over $139.7 million worldwide according to Forbes

The story follows the character of former assassin Shang-Chi and how he comes to terms with his past, and his father’s legacy of evil. 

Originally based off the comic “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, and it’s gotten rave reviews!

Watch the trailer below!

