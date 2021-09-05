Shang-Chi is Killing it in Opening-Weekend Box Office
Shang-Chi is tearing it up at the box office! One of the biggest releases of the summer is Marvel’s first Asian-led superhero film (after a catalog of 25 movies).
Worldwide opening weekend, Shang-Chi has grossed over $139.7 million worldwide according to Forbes.
The story follows the character of former assassin Shang-Chi and how he comes to terms with his past, and his father’s legacy of evil.
Originally based off the comic “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, and it’s gotten rave reviews!
Watch the trailer below!
Tony Leung getting so much love for his performance as Xu Wenwu in #ShangChi . Love to see it , one of the MCU's best!! pic.twitter.com/HJIMQlZAhE— Darragh (@Darragh_Scanlon) September 5, 2021
How it started vs. how it's going. #ShangChi pic.twitter.com/Zu36vK502e— Binge Watch This (@BingeWatchThis_) September 5, 2021