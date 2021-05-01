Sherwood Park’s Chuba Hubbard Drafted into NFL
Putting Edmonton on the MAP - Chuba Hubbard hails from Sherwood Park and now he’s made it to the big leagues.
Chuba Hubbard just got drafted to be on the Carolina Panthers which makes him the first Alberta-born player to be drafted since Brian Fryer in 1976.
Looks like Panthers’ coach’s wife was also vying for the draft pick!!!! Listen to their call below!
HUGE congrats to Chuba Hubbard, so stoked to see him in the big leagues!!!
Count another offensive pick for 2021 ✅— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 1, 2021
Listen in on the @Hubbard_RMN call 📞 pic.twitter.com/TTos7iTHhu