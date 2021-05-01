iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
10°C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

Sherwood Park’s Chuba Hubbard Drafted into NFL

image

 

Putting Edmonton on the MAP - Chuba Hubbard hails from Sherwood Park and now he’s made it to the big leagues. 

Chuba Hubbard just got drafted to be on the Carolina Panthers which makes him the first Alberta-born player to be drafted since Brian Fryer in 1976.

Looks like Panthers’ coach’s wife was also vying for the draft pick!!!! Listen to their call below!

HUGE congrats to Chuba Hubbard, so stoked to see him in the big leagues!!!

Contests