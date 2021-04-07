Shortage of Heinz now they have to play ketchup

I hate to admit that I throw out extra ketchup packets that I don’t use but I guess I won’t be doing that anymore. With restaurants having to shift from dining in to takeout and delivery there is a shortage now for ketchup packets as there has been a significant increased demand for them.

I guess prices for them are up 13% since January of last year. Heinz is the most popular brand and has restaurants searching now for no name single-serve packets of ketchup. Heinz controls about 70% of the retail ketchup market and they were caught off guard by the demand in shift. They are in the process of increasing their packet production.

Say it ain’t so!

- Katie Stanners

SOURCE: FoodandWine.com