Skittles changing a skittle flavor in their original pack

https://www.pexels.com/photo/colourful-candies-1619671/

 

 

In 1979 when Skittles launched their original flavours they were orange, lemon, strawberry, grape and lime but in 2013 skittles decided to change the lime flavour to green apple. The skittle rumour being that green apple was out performing lime in the taste tests.

 

People were pretty upset about it and over the years skittles has put out limited-edition products with lime skittles but they have recently announced that after 8 years they are going to be switching back to lime in the original packs.

 

Roll out of the new lime packs will be happening this month. I’m kind of bummed about this. The green apple was my favourite one.

 

- Katie Stanners

Source: Food and Wine

 

