Snow Valley Aerial Park opens for the season this week

I’ve only been once but I had a TIME! The Snow Valley Aerial Park is so fun and it opens for the season this Friday. It’s a giant obstacle course that you get to climb around on for a few hours!

Here some of their tips from their website:

They also have a New Attraction this year called the Whitemud Creek Mining Company. It’s for kiddos of all ages and they get to explore and discover gems, fossils and other treasures. It also opens on Friday!

Fun fact I’ve only been memed once… and it was by snow valley.

