Snow Valley Aerial Park opens for the season this week

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bRch8wUECuE

I’ve only been once but I had a TIME! The Snow Valley Aerial Park is so fun and it opens for the season this Friday. It’s a giant obstacle course that you get to climb around on for a few hours!

 

 

Here some of their tips from their website:

https://www.snowvalley.ca/aerial-park/remember.php

https://www.snowvalley.ca/aerial-park/remember.php

 

They also have a New Attraction this year called the Whitemud Creek Mining Company. It’s for kiddos of all ages and they get to explore and discover gems, fossils and other treasures. It also opens on Friday!

 

 

For tickets and more details visit their website.

 

Fun fact I’ve only been memed once… and it was by snow valley.

https://www.facebook.com/SnowValleySkiClub

https://www.facebook.com/SnowValleySkiClub

;)

- Katie Stanners

 

