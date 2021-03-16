iHeartRadio

Snyder Cut shines on Rotten Tomatoes as Justice League release nears

HBO Max / CRAVECanada

It feels like the unthinkable has been done. Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League takes the film from a negative to a positive. But a long positive.  

Are you ready to eat crow? I know I sure am. The reviews are trickling in for Zack Snyder's Justice League and it may be the directors best work yet.

While not a total reimagining of the film it appears it will satisfy fans with context and pacing (if not long) that was missing in previous films.

As of March 16 at 3:28 PM the film has a review aggregator score on Rotten Tomatoes at 77% positive. The original Justice League release garnered a meak 40% when released in 2017.

Canadians will be able to decide for themselves once it hits the streaming service CRAVE March 18th. 

 

