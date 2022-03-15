Speeders Edmonton Announces New Entertainment Zone Complete with Bar & Restaurant
Wow, talk about next level fun! Speeders as a brand has been around for a few years in both BC and Alberta. They’ve been the spot to go for all your ‘need for speed’ adrenaline cravings in Edmonton, but now it looks like the company will be expanding to a second location in Edmonton. It’ll be complete with a whole new three level race track, and a few more entertainment attractions!
Axe throwing, Pro-Karting, Bowling, what else could be better…? How about a full restaurant and bar too? All the things you love in ONE spot!
Take a look below! - @mariah.mae