Sports Illustrated Making Waves in 2021

Body Positivity has gained more traction in recent years as brands receive criticism for upholding a very narrow idea of beauty. It’s great to see more representation of people from all different body types, and from different races and ethnicities.
Sports Illustrated made waves with the swimsuit issue in 2016, Ashley Graham being the first plus-size model to be featured on the cover.
Making waves again in 2021, the Sports Illustrated Fashion Show featured models of many different shapes and sizes, all devastatingly beautiful.