Sports Illustrated Making Waves in 2021

megthee

 

Body Positivity has gained more traction in recent years as brands receive criticism for upholding a very narrow idea of beauty. It’s great to see more representation of people from all different body types, and from different races and ethnicities. 

Sports Illustrated made waves with the swimsuit issue in 2016, Ashley Graham being the first plus-size model to be featured on the cover. 

Making waves again in 2021, the Sports Illustrated Fashion Show featured models of many different shapes and sizes, all devastatingly beautiful. 

Not only that, but this year marks the first year a RAPPER has made it on the cover of the swimsuit issue: Megan Thee Stallion. 

Megan Thee Stallion mentioned, “women who have bodies like me can be celebrated.”

Along with decorated tennis player Naomi Osaka, and breathtaking transgender Leyna Bloom as cover stars as well. Bloom is the first trans model to be featured as a cover star for SI’s swimsuit issue. 

