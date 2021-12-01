iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
-2°C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

Spotify Wrapped & Apple Music Replay Are Ready For 2021!

Spotify Wrapped Apple Music Replay 2021

See what you were listening to the most this past year with Spotify & Apple Music.

And on top of that, both services released their most streamed songs.

Spotify

  1. Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

  2. Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

  3. The Kid Laroi - Stay

  4. Olivia Rodrigo - Good 4U

  5. Dua Lipa Levitating

Apple

  1. BTS - Dynamite

  2. Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

  3. Ariana Grande - Position

  4. Pop Smoke - For The Night

  5. The Weeknd - Blinding Lights

12

Contests