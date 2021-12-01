Spotify Wrapped & Apple Music Replay Are Ready For 2021!
See what you were listening to the most this past year with Spotify & Apple Music.
Check Your Spotify Wrapped
Check Your Apple Music Replay
And on top of that, both services released their most streamed songs.
Spotify
Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
The Kid Laroi - Stay
Olivia Rodrigo - Good 4U
Dua Lipa Levitating
Apple
BTS - Dynamite
Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
Ariana Grande - Position
Pop Smoke - For The Night
The Weeknd - Blinding Lights