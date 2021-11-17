Starbucks Canada giving free reusable cups for ordering select drinks
Get a free reusable holiday cup but only when you order select drinks from their menu. This of course is also while supplies last and that will vary with each location.
Order one of their holiday menu bevys like the Peppermint Mocha, Irish Cream Cold Brew, Caramel Brûlé Latte, or the Sugar Cookie Oat Latte. If the store still has the reusable cup in stock you will get that with your order.
Oh it will also get you 10 cents off your drink order when using it. You can also attempt to secure the cup by ordering through mobile order, UberEats, and delivery!