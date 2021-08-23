Starbucks ‘Pumpkin Spice Lattes’ Return in Edmonton Tomorrow
Not that I hate the flavour, but this time of the year always signifies a bittersweet feeling for me, and no I’m not just talking about the latte…
While I love the idea of warm sweaters, and cozy pumpkin scents, it is now the official death of summer. Starbucks Canada has announced their annual Fall PSL menu drops tomorrow (Pumpkin Spice everything). Like always they’ll have a bunch of tasty treats available in store, plus - PSL branded items available in your local grocer. Take a look below! - @mariah.mae