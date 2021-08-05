Starbucks releasing Pumpkin Spice products for you at home
You can now have that PSL life from the comfort of your nice warm slippers on a crisp Autumn morning here in Edmonton without using a delivery app. Just make it at home!
It isn't 100% clear yet if it is coming to Canada but one would assume so with all the other Starbucks products showing up across the border, we think it would be a safe bet! You could potentially expect to see these start showing up on store shelves any day now as they are already available in the US.
Here are the products you can look to find on store shelves!
Dairy-Free Pumpkin Spice Latte Coffee Creamer
Pumpkin Spice Latte Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate
Pumpkin Spice Latte Instant Coffee Packets
Pumpkin Spice Light Roast Ground Coffee
Pumpkin Spice Keurig K-Cup Pods