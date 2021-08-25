Starting today you can book a Somerset U-Pick Pumpkin Patch Session

Somerset Farms is located south-west of Stony Plain. It’s an 80 acre farm with 49 different varieties of pumpkin and winter squash.

You are invited to join them to pick a few pumpkins, play some free games, have a picnic and just enjoy the outdoors. U-pick pumpkin season can be short but pumpkins can last 4-12 months once picked from the field and stored properly.

A $25 ticket is required per vehicle of people visiting their farm and the cost of the ticket will be deducted from the pumpkin purchases of $25 or more.

They’ve opened bookings from today (August 28th until Sept 5th)

