Sunflower Fields Forever - Where to Frolic in AB this Long Weekend

timothy-eberly-XVE2eMZGrhk-unsplash

Take a daytrip and head to a huge field of towering smiling flowers and even have a frolic or two!

There's a place about 2 hours south of Edmonton that's called the Bowden Sunmaze at Eagle Creek Farms and this place is full to the brim with beautiful flowers that'll make you smile. 

The farm opens up as of August 10th(ish) according to their website! Click the link below for more info.  

It's located at 34530 Rge Road 14, Bowden AB. 

A ticket is only $11, and there's also a u-pick area full of fresh veggies!

 

