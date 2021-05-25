Super Blood Flower Moon tomorrow morning with a total lunar eclipse

Mays Flower Supermoon will be visible tomorrow (May 26) . This Supermoon will be the closest moon to the Earth in 2021. So it should be bright and spectacular to see. It’s called the flower moon because it’s the time of the year when flowers bloom in North America.

There’s also going to be the first total lunar eclipse since January 2019. It will take the moon just over 3 hours to cross through the earths shadow but I guess the actual lunar eclipse will last under 15 mins (14 mins and 30 seconds . ) During the eclipse the moon will appear reddish from the sunlight filtering through the atmosphere of the earth. Weather network says we should see the eclipse at 5:26AM here in Edmonton tomorrow morning (May 26).

I will be up and waiting! :)

- Katie Stanners

SOURCE: CTV NEWS