Swedish Hockey Fans Hold Up 'Go F**K Yourself Putin' Signs in Support of Ukraine Mariah VIA : NHL Hockey Talk / Facebook I don't think you can get a more clear message than this. I love seeing the overwhelming support across Europe for the people of Ukraine. - @mariah.mae First Canadian in 2 Years Appeared on 'Jeopardy' Last Night! I grew up watching this show with my grandpa and it's super cool to see that Canadians are getting their chance to shine on this show again! Pink Gorilla Pizzeria auctioning a year of dining - proceeds to support Ukraine The entire dollar amount of the highest bid for the package will be donated to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation Edmonton's Famous 'Confetti Sweets' Selling Cookies in Support of Ukraine Support YEG local, eat a tasty cookie & help those who are suffering in Ukraine WATCH: Lauren Kyle designed $3,895,000 luxury mansion in Edmonton Lauren Kyle of Kyle & Co. Design Studio takes you on a tour of a luxury mansion here in Edmonton, Alberta. If your man doesn't know who this is, just tell him she's dating McDavid. Indigenous Albertans Showing a Century of Ties & Unity to Ukrainian Canadians This is incredibly impactful learning about the strength between these two communities. My heart feels warm, seeing two cultures who have faced many different periods of oppression and adversity, constantly showing support for one another. Wendy's Announces Breakfast Menu that 'Doesn't Cut Corners' for Canadians They're taking a stab against major competitors fast food breakfast and aiming to offer something different than a reheated processed egg and stale bun Kids Animated Show 'Arthur' Wraps up After 25 Seasons Remember this show that you probably watched and now maybe have shown your own kids? 5 Things We Learned From Jeen-Yuhs: Part 1 The first of three documentaries about Kanye West is out, with some interesting revelations. Spoilers ahead! WATCH: Disney Announces Disney Themed Neighbourhoods "Storyliving By Disney" is every Disney Adult's Dream Home