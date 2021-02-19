Sweet Treats & Latte Festival Offering Deals around Old Scona
Here's a festival for your sweet tooth!
From Feb 13 - Mar 14 there are deals on sweet treats at 13 different businesses around Whyte Avenue, and you can vote on your faves!
Here are all the spots you can get your goodies, more info on Old Strathcona Business Association's website!
Flirt Cupcakes Red velvet Oreo cupcake
@flirtcupcakes 10158 82 Avenue
Hexagon Café Turtles Turtles Turtles Hot Chocolate
La Bosco Green tea latte
La Boule Raspberry éclair
@laboulebakery 8020 101 Street
Ohana Donuterie Chocolate strawberry donut
Overflow Whyte The fireball latte
@overflow_whyte 8135 102 Street
Palette Cafe Sweet Treat: Ginger snap cookies, (vegan)Spiced mocha
Rooster Cafe - Hibiscus latte, Vanilla matcha latte
@rooster_kitchen 10732 82 Avenue
Under The High Wheel - Pecan pie square
@underthehighwheel 8135 102 Street
Whimsical Cake - Studio Sea salt caramels
@whimsicalcake 8211 102 Street
Woodrack Café - Lavender latte
@thewoodrackcafe 10335 83 Avenue
Yelod Hot ice cream, flash-steamed into a creamy delicious hot drink
@yelod_icecream 10150A 82 Avenue
**opens late February** Roasti Coffee Co. Coffee blossom honey latte **opens late February**