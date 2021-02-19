iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
-7°C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

Sweet Treats & Latte Festival Offering Deals around Old Scona

antonio-castellano-nL1FhHi4Jzw-unsplash

Here's a festival for your sweet tooth! 

From Feb 13 - Mar 14 there are deals on sweet treats at 13 different businesses around Whyte Avenue, and you can vote on your faves! 

Here are all the spots you can get your goodies, more info on Old Strathcona Business Association's website!

Flirt Cupcakes Red velvet Oreo cupcake

@flirtcupcakes 10158 82 Avenue

Hexagon Café Turtles Turtles Turtles Hot Chocolate

@thehexcafe 10750 82 Avenue

La Bosco Green tea latte

@loboscocafe 10413 79 Avenue

La Boule Raspberry éclair

@laboulebakery 8020 101 Street

Ohana Donuterie Chocolate strawberry donut

@ohanadonuts 10347 80 Avenue

Overflow Whyte The fireball latte

@overflow_whyte 8135 102 Street

Palette Cafe Sweet Treat: Ginger snap cookies, (vegan)Spiced mocha

@palettelocal 10047 80 Avenue

Rooster Cafe -  Hibiscus latte, Vanilla matcha latte

@rooster_kitchen 10732 82 Avenue

Under The High Wheel -  Pecan pie square

@underthehighwheel 8135 102 Street

Whimsical Cake - Studio Sea salt caramels

@whimsicalcake 8211 102 Street

Woodrack Café - Lavender latte

@thewoodrackcafe 10335 83 Avenue

Yelod Hot ice cream, flash-steamed into a creamy delicious hot drink

@yelod_icecream 10150A 82 Avenue

**opens late February** Roasti Coffee Co. Coffee blossom honey latte **opens late February**

@roasticoffeeco

Contests