Take a Ghost Tour and Find Most Haunted Spots in Old Strathcona
You might be able to learn a thing or two about the history of Edmonton, as well as the ghosts that haunt the halls of your favourite spots in Old Strathcona.
Edmonton Ghost Tours actually has a few different ways you can learn and be spooked, with a ghost tour through Old Strathcona, a haunted trolley tour, and a ghost tour of the U of A.
While the weather’s still decent, grab a partner and get the steps in when you go on these walking tours and check out the lovely autumn leaves in the spookiest month of the year!
Visit their website to grab your tix and find which tour interests you the most!