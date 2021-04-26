iHeartRadio

The 93rd Academy Awards - Oscars 2021 List of Winners

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b6h_QF_bfXo

The 93rd Academy Awards happened last night at Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood and Highland Center.

Here are some of the highlights:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by etalk (@etalkctv)

 

A lot of people talking about the ending:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by etalk (@etalkctv)

 

A quick look at the big wins: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by etalk (@etalkctv)


 

Oscars 2021 winners:

Best picture:

The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland - winner
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best director:

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland - winner

Best actor in a leading role:

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father - winner
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari

Best actress in a leading role:

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland - winner
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best actor in a supporting role:

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah - winner
Leslie Odom, Jr, One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best actress in a supporting role:

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Youn Yuh-jung, Minari - winner

Best Original Song:

Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah - winner
Io Sì (Seen), The Life Ahead
Speak Now, One Night in Miami
Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Original Score:

Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari of the World
Soul - winner

Best Film Editing:

The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal - winner
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Cinematography:

Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank - winner
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best production design:

The Father
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank - winner
News of the World
Tenet

Best visual effects:

Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet - winner

Best documentary:

Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher - winner
Time

Best documentary short:

Colette - winner
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha

Best animated feature film:

Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul - winner
Wolfwalkers

Best animated short film:

Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You - winner
Opera
Yes-People

Best live-action short film:

Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers - winner
White Eye

Best Sound:

Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Sound of Metal - winner
Soul

Best Makeup and Hairstyling:

Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - winner
Mank
Pinocchio

Best Costume Design:

Emma
Mank
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - winner
Mulan
Pinocchio

Best international feature film:

Another Round - winner
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best adapted screenplay:

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father - winner
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger

Best original screenplay:

Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman - winner
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

And if you missed the Red Carpet outfits HERE is where you can find them!

- Katie Stanners

 

