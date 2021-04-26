The 93rd Academy Awards - Oscars 2021 List of Winners

The 93 rd Academy Awards happened last night at Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood and Highland Center.

Here are some of the highlights:

A lot of people talking about the ending:

A quick look at the big wins:





Oscars 2021 winners:

Best picture:

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland - winner

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best director:

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland - winner

Best actor in a leading role:

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father - winner

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best actress in a leading role:

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland - winner

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best actor in a supporting role:

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah - winner

Leslie Odom, Jr, One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best actress in a supporting role:

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Youn Yuh-jung, Minari - winner

Best O riginal S ong:

Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah - winner

Io Sì (Seen), The Life Ahead

Speak Now, One Night in Miami

Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best O riginal S core:

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari of the World

Soul - winner

Best F ilm E diting:

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal - winner

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best C inematography:

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank - winner

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best production design:

The Father

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank - winner

News of the World

Tenet

Best visual effects:

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet - winner

Best documentary:

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher - winner

Time

Best documentary short:

Colette - winner

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Best animated feature film:

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul - winner

Wolfwalkers

Best animated short film:

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You - winner

Opera

Yes-People

Best live-action short film:

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers - winner

White Eye

Best S ound:

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Sound of Metal - winner

Soul

Best M akeup and H airstyling:

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - winner

Mank

Pinocchio

Best C ostume D esign:

Emma

Mank

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - winner

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best international feature film:

Another Round - winner

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best adapted screenplay:

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father - winner

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Best original screenplay:

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman - winner

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

