The 93rd Academy Awards - Oscars 2021 List of Winners
The 93rd Academy Awards happened last night at Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood and Highland Center.
Here are some of the highlights:
Oscars 2021 winners:
Best picture:
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland - winner
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best director:
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland - winner
Best actor in a leading role:
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father - winner
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Best actress in a leading role:
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland - winner
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best actor in a supporting role:
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah - winner
Leslie Odom, Jr, One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best actress in a supporting role:
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Youn Yuh-jung, Minari - winner
Best Original Song:
Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah - winner
Io Sì (Seen), The Life Ahead
Speak Now, One Night in Miami
Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Original Score:
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari of the World
Soul - winner
Best Film Editing:
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal - winner
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Cinematography:
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank - winner
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best production design:
The Father
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank - winner
News of the World
Tenet
Best visual effects:
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet - winner
Best documentary:
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher - winner
Time
Best documentary short:
Colette - winner
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Best animated feature film:
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul - winner
Wolfwalkers
Best animated short film:
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You - winner
Opera
Yes-People
Best live-action short film:
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers - winner
White Eye
Best Sound:
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Sound of Metal - winner
Soul
Best Makeup and Hairstyling:
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - winner
Mank
Pinocchio
Best Costume Design:
Emma
Mank
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - winner
Mulan
Pinocchio
Best international feature film:
Another Round - winner
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Best adapted screenplay:
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father - winner
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
Best original screenplay:
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman - winner
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
