The Alberta International Air Show is this weekend at Villeneuve Airport

This looks so fun! The Alberta International Air Show (previously named the Edmonton Airshow) is happening this weekend at Villeneuve Airport. The Alberta International Airshow is a not-for-profit event that raises awareness of the aviation industry and celebrates local history of flight.

The Air Show is happening on Saturday, August 21 and Sunday, August 22nd

Gates open to the festival grounds at 10am. Which is when the static displays open, beer gardens, food trucks, kid zone, vendor village and then the aerial show runs from 12pm-4:30pm and the gates close at 5:30pm. The acts are the same for both days.

General Admission is $25 per person. Kids under 7 are free! Click HERE for more information :)

- Katie Stanners