The Bachelor Host Chris Harrison temporarily stepping aside after recent remarks

https://www.instagram.com/chrisbharrison/

Chris Harrison temporarily stepping aside after recent remarks made excusing historical racism.

He recently took to social media to announce that he would be stepping aside temporarily and would not be appearing in the show’s “After the Final Rose” special.

 

 

Chris has been facing backlash following his comments he made during an interview with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay about photos of a current Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell at an antebellum-themed frat party from 2018.

 

- Katie Stanners

