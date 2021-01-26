iHeartRadio

The Bachelorette to shoot at Jasper Park Lodge for 9 weeks

fairmontjpl IG

UPDATE: The National Post appears to confirm the rumor below as true. https://nationalpost.com/news/canada/bachelorette-bubble-popular-tv-show-behind-mysterious-nine-week-booking-of-swank-alberta-resort

This hasn't been confirmed by the creators of the show just yet but early speculation is leading to the belief that the Jasper Park Lodge will be the location for the next season of the Bachelorette!

CBC initially reported a mystery guest has booked the ENTIRE Jasper Park Lodge including all 400+ rooms.

Reality show insider and blogger @RealitySteve has been dropping hints and rumors that point to the upcoming season being filmed there!

--

Is it true? We will have to wait and see, but whoever booked that hotel for 9 WEEKS has to have some sort of ABC money!

 

