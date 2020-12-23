The Bachelorette Wrap Up - Finale, Gossip and the next season of The Bachelor

Another season of the Bachelorette wrapped up last night and Tayshia got engaged to Zac. I definitely think Tayshia made a great Bachelorette and was happy that she replaced Claire early on in the season.

Tayshia and Zac didn't post anything on the internet of them together last night so the internet was asking if they are still together. There was also no after final rose special which would have answered a lot of questions about Tayshia and Zacs relationship. It did have twitter upset and asking former contestants why there wasn't one happening. Chris Harrison then addressed it in a tweet.

@chrisbharrison

Early this morning Zac did post a picture of him and Tayshia together to his instagram. Confirming that the couple is indeed still together.

Wishing them all the best! The good news is we don't have to wait long for The Bachelor! Matt James will start his journey to find love on January 4th! Can't wait. Looks like it's going to be a good one.

- Katie Stanners