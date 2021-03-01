The City wants your input on allowing alcohol in designated picnic sites

Currently drinking alcohol at a city park will get you a ticket if you get caught but the city is looking for input on whether or not that should change.

They are asking you to complete a survey and the results will be used to help make a decision on whether or not alcohol should be permitted at designated picnic sites. The results will be discussed on April 26th at the Community and Public Services Committee.

The survey closes this Sunday (March 7th) at 11:59pm.

I mean I am okay with this. Having a couple beers in the sunshine while on a picnic is fine with me as long as we don’t have a bunch of people going too hard and ruining it for everyone else.

Survey and more details here!

- Katie Stanners