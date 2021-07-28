The Edmonton Corn Maze is open for the Season this week

As of yesterday (Tuesday July 27th) the Edmonton Corn Maze is open for the season until October 16th.

The Maze this year is highlighting the hard work of the Edmonton Food Bank. Through out their season they will be collecting food and monetary donations for the Food Bank as well.

Summer Hours run till September 6th Monday to Saturday 10am-8pm and Sundays from 1-5pm.

Located at: 26171 Garden Valley Road Spruce Grove. Get tickets and details here!

- Katie Stanners