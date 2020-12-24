The Edmonton Firefighters Turn up The Heat Calendar 2021
All I want for Christmas is... The Turn up the Heat 2021 Calendar of the Edmonton Firefighters... and it's for a great cause!
http://www.efbts.ca/calendar
100% of the proceeds from the calendar sales go to help fund research and development of burn care on the Edmonton Firefighters Burn Treatment Unit at the University of Alberta Hospital and fund the Alberta Firefighters Burn Camp for Children.
They are being sold at these locations:
Eye Candy - St. Albert 50 St Thomas Street #109A, St. Albert
Eye Candy - Windermere 6251 Andrews Loop, Edmonton
Gym Rat Supplements Unit 101 8761 84 Street, Fort Saskatchewan
Herc's Nutrition 172 3803 Calgary Trail, Edmonton
Newcastle Pub 8170 50th Street, Edmonton
Painted Door on Main 5013 50 Street, Beaumont
Saradee Boutique 4725 50th Ave, Leduc
*Please note that community sales locations will be mostly cash only*
For more details visit: http://www.efbts.ca/calendar
