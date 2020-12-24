The Edmonton Firefighters Turn up The Heat Calendar 2021

All I want for Christmas is... The Turn up the Heat 2021 Calendar of the Edmonton Firefighters... and it's for a great cause!

http://www.efbts.ca/calendar

100% of the proceeds from the calendar sales go to help fund research and development of burn care on the Edmonton Firefighters Burn Treatment Unit at the University of Alberta Hospital and fund the Alberta Firefighters Burn Camp for Children.

They are being sold at these locations:

Eye Candy - St. Albert 50 St Thomas Street #109A, St. Albert

Eye Candy - Windermere 6251 Andrews Loop, Edmonton

Gym Rat Supplements Unit 101 8761 84 Street, Fort Saskatchewan

Herc's Nutrition 172 3803 Calgary Trail, Edmonton

Newcastle Pub 8170 50th Street, Edmonton

Painted Door on Main 5013 50 Street, Beaumont

Saradee Boutique 4725 50th Ave, Leduc

*Please note that community sales locations will be mostly cash only*

For more details visit: http://www.efbts.ca/calendar

You are welcome.

- Katie Stanners