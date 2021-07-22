The Full ‘Buck Moon/Thunder Moon’ will be visible Friday night

July is a big space month. July 20 th , 1969 we landed on the moon so of course in Jeff Bezos style he went up to space this past Tuesday on July 20 th.

M aybe we can’t all be gross rich like Jeff Bezos or go for a stroll on the moon but we can all appreciate the beauty of the skies! Our Full Moon this month is called The Buck Moon because it’s the time of the year where male deer's antlers are in full growth. It is also known as the Thunder Moon because of all the storms around this time of year.

The Full Buck Moon/Thunder Moon will be visible tomorrow night (Friday, July 23) and will likely appear a reddish-orange colour this year due to the wildfires in BC.