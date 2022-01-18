iHeartRadio

The Hobbits are going to Calgary

@Calgaryexpo 
THEY'RE TAKING THE HOBBITS TO CALGARY. THEY'RE TAKING THE HOBBITS TO CALGARY. THEY'RE TAKING THE HOBBITS TO CALGARY! THEY'RE TAKING THE HOBBITS TO CALGARY. THEY'RE TAKING THE HOBBITS TO CALGARY.

A huge get for the Calgary Expo!

All four Hobbits from the Fellowship reuniting! I feel like this bad boy is going to sell out quick! Tickets go on sale January 20th!

WOW!

Join the Fellowship as we celebrate the CALGARY EXPO reunion you've been waiting for with stars Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan, and Billy Boyd. Tickets for this special event launch on Thursday, January 20 at 10 AM. https://fanexpohq.com/calgaryexpo/buy-tickets/?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=hobbits_ce22

